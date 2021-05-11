All Virginia ABC stores to return to pre-pandemic operating hours on Friday

HAMPTON ROADS, Va, - After more than a year of reduced operating hours, all Virginia ABC stores will return to pre-pandemic operating hours.

Starting on May 14, all stores will open by 10 a.m. every day, apart from some stores which regularly open later on Sundays.

Store closing time returned to pre-pandemic hours in June 2020.

“With COVID-19 case numbers falling in Virginia and vaccinations increasing, we feel it is now safe to return to our normal operating hours,” said Travis Hill, chief executive officer of Virginia ABC. “We truly appreciate our retail team’s dedication and flexibility throughout this pandemic, and we look forward to serving our customers with expanded hours soon.”

Safety measures remain in place in all 393 stores. These include:



A face mask requirement for customers and store employees. ABC will continue to make every attempt to provide a face mask to customers who arrive without one.

Plexiglas shields at registers

Floor markers to ensure customers stand at least six feet apart from one another

Daily cleaning and sanitizing with particular attention to most frequented areas including checkout counters and high-touch surfaces such as door handles and knobs, and

Hand sanitizer at registers for customer and employee use.