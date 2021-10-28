Allergy Alert issued for Bobo’s 4-Pack Almond Butter Protein Bars, undeclared peanuts

Bobo’s of Boulder, Colorado is issuing a voluntary recall of Bobo’s 4-Pack Almond Butter Protein Bars because they may contain undeclared peanuts.

The 4-Pack Almond Butter Protein Bars were distributed through select Target stores nationwide and can be found locally at Food Lion, Walmart, Harris Teeter, and Kroger.

The recalled product can be identified by the following UPC’s: 4-pack Multipack UPC:8-29262-00326-6, the individual bar UPC:8-29262-00201-6, the Master Case UPC:8-29262-00370-9.

They can also be identified by a lot code found on a stamp on the back of the bar: 1H18403L with a “Best By” date of 5/15/2022.

The bars are 2.2oz.

The recall was issued once a consumer notified the company of an allergic reaction. Upon investigation, it was discovered that the product containing peanuts was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of peanuts on the ingredient deck.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Consumers who purchased the recalled product should return it to where it was purchased and request an exchange or refund.

No other Bobo’s product with the same “best by” date was affected.