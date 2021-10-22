Allergy alert issued for undeclared egg in select Smilin’ Bob’s Smoked Fish Dip products

Smilin’ Bob’s is initiating a voluntary recall on select Smoked Fish Dip.

According to the FDA, a limited amount of Smilin’ Bob’s Original Smoked Fish Dip was mistakenly packed in Smilin’ Bob’s Natural Smoked Fish Dip cups with a Original Smoked Fish Dip lid.

The issue was discovered when a customers told the company that cups had a UPC code that did not match that for the “original” fish dip.

The recalled product is the 8oz ‘Smilin' Bob's Key West Style Original Smoked Fish Dip’ with a best if used by date of Dec 19, 2021. It was distributed to retailers on October 8, 2021 an October 15, 2021.

The packaging does not list the presence of a possible egg allergen. Some people who have an extreme allergy or severe sensitivity to egg could run the risk of a serious or life threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Smilin’ Bob’s is working with distributors and retailers to quarantine and recover any impacted product remaining on store shelves.

461 cases were distributed to retailers in the states of Florida, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

The recall is being done with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.

No illnesses have been reported to date.