Alligator River Bridge project receives $110 million grant

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced a federal grant to fund the Alligator River Bridge Replacement project.

The 60-year-old bridge sits between Tyrrell and Dare counties on U.S. 64. It is a main thoroughfare into Manteo and the Outer Banks.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, the current bridge is aging, and at times, technical issues cause drivers to take a 99-mile detour.

The project entails the construction of a “new two-lane fixed-span bridge just to the north of the old one, allowing both marine and vehicle traffic to pass unimpeded,” according to the press release. Work on the project is slated to begin in 2025 at the latest.

Governor Cooper stressed the importance of the project for both residents and visitors who access the bridge.

"This bridge is a lifeline for the people of North Carolina both to and from the Barrier Islands. It is one of the few options residents and visitors have for accessing our far eastern counties and this bridge replacement will serve our state for decades to come," said Governor Cooper. "This is a great example of how President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law helps move along large projects that otherwise would be difficult to fund through traditional means."

North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis also commented on the grant.

“This grant is a big win for Dare and Tyrrell Counties and will ensure a safe and reliable bridge for generations to come,” said Senator Tillis. “I am proud to have advocated for this funding, and thank local officials in both counties for their tireless advocacy for this grant as well. It’s clear that the bipartisan infrastructure law is already bringing major investments to our great state.”

The proposed project has a $289.5 million price tag. The grant is worth $110 million. The grant funds are from the federal Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Click here for more information.