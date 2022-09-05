Amazing Acro-Cats circus troupe visits Richmond: 'You can train cats'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Amazing Acro-Cats took over the Dominion Energy Center over the weekend and wowed their audiences with a variety of tricks and flips.

The feline circus troupe is made up of former rescue cats who shredded on skateboards, soared through hoops and pawed at musical instruments, including the cowbell.

Samantha Martin, the cats’ trainer, said the show is not just for entertainment, but to show people that cat training can be easy and fun.

"We spread the word of clicker training with cats, because a lot of people do not realize that you can train cats. And not only can you train cats, but you should train your cat," Martin explained. "A lot of behavioral problems stem from boredom. So if you give your cat a job, it will actually help relieve that boredom and it will help you bond with your cat."

FULL INTERVIEW: Samantha Martin with Amazing Acro-Cats Circus

The show closed out with a performance from the world's only all-cat band, “Tuna and the Rock Cats.”

The troupe has been featured on "CBS Sunday Morning," "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," the Netflix series "Cat People" and Animal Planet's "Puppy Bowl."

