Amazon recalls over 11,000 desk chairs from its Basics line after posing injury hazard

Amazon has issued a recall for about 11,400 Amazon Basics executive desk chairs. The company said the chair legs can break, which could potentially cause falling and injuries.

There have been 13 cases of broken chair legs, with one resulting in a minor shoulder injury.

The recall only applies to chairs with a horizonal plastic piece on the bottom of the caster bracket. People who purchased the chair can visit this link or contact Amazon at 888-871-7108 for information on how to get a full refund. Users should wait before discarding their desk chairs until contacting the company.

