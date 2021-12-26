Ambassador pass gives Newport News residents, employees free admission to city's attractions

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The City of Newport News is offering free passes to residents and city employees to visit all of the city's attractions.

The Newport News Ambassador Pass program, which is now in its 22nd year, provides residents and employees with free one-time admission passes to eight city attractions. The pass is valid for two adults and two children. City officials say adults are considered 16-years-old and older,

Those requesting a pass will be asked to show proof of residency or employment. Passes will be available for pickup from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at the

Newport News Visitor Center. The center will be closed on January 1.

They can also be picked up between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday from Newport News Tourism and on the 6th floor of City Hall. Both will be closed on December 31. The program ends on January 28.

Ambassador Passes will be honored at the following attractions each week throughout the month of January:

January 8-14, 2022

Lee Hall Mansion (open Thursday - Saturday) Virginia Living Museum (open daily)

January 15-21, 2022

Endview Plantation (open Thursday - Saturday) Peninsula SPCA & Barnyard (open Monday - Saturday)

January 15, 2022

James A. Fields House

January 22, 2022

Lee Hall Depot

January 22-28, 2022

Virginia War Museum (open Thursday - Saturday) The Mariners' Museum (open daily)



For more information about the 2022 Newport News Ambassador Pass, call the Newport News Visitor Center at 757-886-7777.

