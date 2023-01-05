Watch Now
Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old girl in New Jersey

EMERIE RIVERA
State of New Jersey/Dept. of Law & Public Safety
Missing 7-month-old Emerie Rivera
Posted at 5:28 AM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 05:33:17-05

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old girl in South Jersey.

New Jersey State Police say Emerie Rivera was last seen in Vineland, Cumberland County.

She is described as a Black Hispanic female, 2'1" tall, 20 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, wearing a pink Minnie Mouse sweater and pants.

Police say she is with her father 22-year-old Ramon Rivera Jr.

Authorities are looking for a bronze Acura MDC with New Jersey license plate of H79-NSN.

