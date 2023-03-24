AMBER Alert issued for 9-month-old out of Greensboro, North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 9-month-old from Greensboro, North Carolina, is at the center of an AMBER Alert Thursday night.

Greensboro police believe Kayson Osiah Monk might be with 23-year-old Deon Lamar Monk. The vehicle is a burgundy or red Saturn Vue with North Carolina license plates that have an unknown number.

The vehicle is described as heavy throughout the body, with a broken rear window, according to authorities.

Kayson is described as a Black boy, who is 1'06" and weighs 30 pounds, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt, grey sweatpants, and grey jacket. He has curly hair.

According to CBS affiliate WFMY, police believe Deon Monk may be a suspect in a shooting earlier Thursday afternoon. He is described as a 23-year-old black man, 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He's wearing multi-colored shorts and a grey jacket with an Afro hairstyle.

Anyone who sees them should call 911.