Ambulance stolen, crashed by patient from Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

NORFOLK, Va. - An ambulance was stolen by a patient in Norfolk early Tuesday morning, according to a Sentara representative.

It was reported that the patient left the emergency room against medical advice at 1:40 a.m. and proceeded to run out of the back door of Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and into the ambulance bay.

At that time, a Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad was using an ambulance to deliver a patient. The patient in question stole the ambulance.

Soon after the ambulance was stolen, the vehicle was found crashed in front of the Sentara Heart Hospital.

News 3 inquired with Sentara representatives about the severity of the incident, but it is unknown if the patient suspected of stealing the emergency vehicle has been injured, arrested, or admitted back into the hospital for care.

