Ambulance stolen from hospital in Elizabeth City, police say suspect is patient at hospital

An ambulance was stolen from a hospital in Elizabeth City.

The ambulance was stolen from Sentara Albemarle Hospital and police say the pursuit ended in Southampton County.

According to police, the suspect was an involuntary committal patient at the hospital.

During the pursuit, officers lost the ambulance, but it was later found when the suspect parked it along a tree line in Southampton County.

The suspect, Randy Spencer Jr., was still sitting inside. He was taken into custody by officers in Southampton Co.

Officials say there were no injuries and no damage. The ambulance was driven back to Elizabeth City.