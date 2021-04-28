Chicago releases body cam footage from the fatal police shooting of Anthony Alvarez

The Chicago Civilian Office of Police Accountability has released police-worn body camera footage from the fatal police shooting of a 22-year-old man last month.

Anthony Alvarez died on March 31 after he was shot by police during a foot pursuit in the city’s Portage Park neighborhood. Police have said Alvarez was armed with a gun at the time.

The release comes a day after Alvarez’s family viewed the footage for the first time.

“I know what I saw, and I saw a Chicago police officer shoot their son as he ran away from them,” said attorney Todd Pugh, according to the Associated Press. Pugh represents Alvarez’s family.

Alvarez’s death came just two days after Chicago Police fatally shot 13-year-old Adam Toledo in a similar police pursuit. The release of that body cam footage sparked several days of peaceful protest in the city.

In Toledo’s case, police pursued him knowing he was armed. Body camera footage shows Toledo turn to his side and simultaneously drop his gun. At that moment, officers fired their weapon.

According to CNN, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has asked police to revise its foot pursuit policy, calling it “one of the most dangerous activities that officers can engage in — dangerous for themselves, dangerous for the person being pursued and dangerous for members of the public."