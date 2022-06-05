American Cancer Society hosts Relay For Life of South Hampton Roads in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The American Cancer Society hosted Relay For Life of South Hampton Roads Saturday in Chesapeake.

News 3 anchor Zak Dahlheimer was the emcee for the event.

Relay For Life is one of the largest peer-to-peer fundraising events in the world.

This year's theme was the Olympic games.

The Survivor Lap was the biggest part of the event where all the survivors and their caregivers walked a lap together. Many people spoke of their personal stories, including Zak.

"And that is why we are here today because we didn't give up and we are fighting for ourselves, we are fighting for our families, we are fighting for our friends because no matter what we will win," Zak Dahlheimer said during the event.

Other activities included corn hole, frisbee, and a silent auction.

In the evening, a ceremony took place to represent everyone touched by cancer with a Luminaria. Organizers say each light represents a life—a life taken by cancer, a survivor of cancer, or support for a person still fighting the disease.

The night ended with a planned closing ceremony to celebrate accomplishments and unify for the work that needs to be done moving forward.

