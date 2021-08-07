American Idol searches for next singing superstar with virtual auditions for Virginians on August 13

The search for the next superstar is officially on and American Idol is making its rounds to Virginia.

Open call virtual Zoom auditions for American Idol will take place on Friday, August 13 for Virginia residents. Producers are searching for the next superstar that will be at least 15-years-old by September 15.

During this season’s first round of ‘American Idol,’ hopefuls can sign up to audition face-to-face in front of producers and receive real-time feedback. There is even an option to upload an audition tape instead of setting a live audition time.

This marks a historic 20th season for American Idol and marks the second year in a row that the franchise is hosting live virtual auditions days for all 50 states plus Washington, D.C.

To reserve an audition time slot, click here. For more details, click here.