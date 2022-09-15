Amphitheater, connected walkways between parks, coming to Downtown Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - On Thursday city leaders broke ground on a new project coming to the James River waterfront, called the James River Strand.

The plans laid out by project manager Carolyn Bowman show a connected space, with walkways running between Christopher Newport Park, the Victory Arch, and the Victory Landing Park.

In the middle of those landmarks will be an outdoor amphitheater for entertainment.

The $6.6 million project is also tying the nearby Yard District to the outdoor area, giving people a place to enjoy the James River Waterfront after visiting a nearby business.

“It’s a destination point, it’s a beautiful place, and it’s been hidden for so long and we’re just opening it up and making it continuous with other parts of the city,” said Mayor McKinley Price.

The project is expected to be completed in July of 2023.