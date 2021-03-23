Amtrak launches sale program, offers fares as low as $19 for one-way travel

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Whether traveling for business, a weekend getaway, or an extended stay with family during the pandemic, Amtrak is offering special discount to customers traveling to cities in the Northeast.

From March 23 until March 26, those traveling to Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., Virginia and other intermediate cities, can travel in Business class for as low as $39 one way, or in Coach for as low as $19 one way on the Northeast Regional .

You can enjoy free Wi-Fi, phone and electronic device use, large spacious seats with ample leg room, no middle seats, and two personal items and two carry-on bags.

Small dogs are allowed. Upgrades are not permitted.

The sale is valid from March 30 until September 30, 2021.

This offer cannot be combined with any other discount offer. Learn more here .

Amtrak is implementing enhanced safety and cleaning guidelines.