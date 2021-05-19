Amtrak now offering 15% student discount on routes nationwide

Great deals are now available for students looking to get away during the summer, travel home, see friends, or return to campus.

Amtrak is now offering a discount to help students reconnect with friends and families while discovering all America has to offer.

Students between the ages of 17 and 24 can receive 15% off travel nationally. The offer is

, the offer is valid through Dec. 30, 2021.

When searching for travel, customers can see the percentage of seats sold that adjusts next to each route as passengers make reservations to give customers the opportunity to book a train that is less crowded.

If capacity exceeds comfort levels, customers are able to change their tickets without a fee. There are also no middle seats, making the ride more relaxing and spacious.

Amtrak says all trains are equipped with onboard filtration systems with a fresh air exchange rate every 4-5 minutes.

Despite Northam lifting the state mask mandate for fully vaccinated Virginians, federal law requires all customers and employees to wear a mask at all times while onboard trains and in stations, regardless of vaccination status or state or local laws.

Refusing to wear a mask may result in passengers being subject to penalties under federal law, denied boarding, removed from the train and banned from future travel in the event of noncompliance.

To make a reservation, click here. To apply this discount customers can enter code V814 when booking a trip on the Amtrak app.

Valid student identification must be presented upon request. This offer is valid for sale through December 30, 2021 and valid for travel between May 19 and December 31, 2021 on most trains.

Reservations are required one day prior to travel. The discount may not be available on all trains on all days.

