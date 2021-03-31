Menu

Amtrak train collides with vehicle in Downtown Suffolk

Suffolk Police Department
Posted at 7:20 PM, Mar 31, 2021
SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue are investigating after an accident involving a boarded Amtrak train and a vehicle Wednesday night.

According to police, the accident happened in the 100 block of Pinner Street and East Washington Street in Downtown Suffolk at around 6:22 p.m.

The vehicle's driver received emergency medical assessment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel and was not taken to the hospital.

There was no derailment, and that is the only crossing that was affected by the accident. The crossing is expected to reopen shortly.

The investigation is ongoing.

