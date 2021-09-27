Amtrak train service expands from Richmond to Washington, D.C., New York, and Boston 

RICHMOND, Va. - The launch of an expanded rail service from Richmond to the Northeast corridor was announced today.

Amtrak’s Northeast Regional Route 51 will now offer services in the morning and night that will take travelers from Downtown Richmond to Washington D.C., New York, or Boston.

Governor Ralph Northam announced and celebrated this occasion early Monday morning at the Main Street Station as the first train departed.

“If you've ever been stuck on I-95, you know we can't pave our way out of congestion,” said Governor Northam. “This new train offers quick, reliable service from the Commonwealth's capital to Washington, D.C., connecting our two cities and making it easier for thousands of Virginians to get to work in the morning. Virginia is leading the nation in expanded access to high-performance rail—and I look forward to many more milestones ahead.”

This new train is the first expansion of rail service under Governor Northam's Transforming Rail in Virginia program to significantly expand rail infrastructure throughout the state of Virginia.

The service offers multiple different destinations and allows travelers the option to choose between three departure times, two in the morning and one in the evening.

“We are pleased to partner with Virginia to bring additional Amtrak service to the Main Street Station,” said State Supported Services at Amtrak Vice President Ray Lang. “As people feel comfortable traveling again, we are honored that our customers trust us on their journey as we are excited to welcome them onboard.”

Amtrak tickets are now available for purchase.

