83 year-old couple celebrate a lifetime of love with something money can't buy

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An 83-year-old couple celebrated their love with something that money can't buy.

Frances Austin and Steele McGonegal, hosted a rededication ceremony on Valentine's Day. The ceremony was held at Commonwealth Senior Living in Virginia Beach.

The 83 year-old couple first met in 1947 when they were just six years old at St. Mary Academy Elementary School. Frances says that for her it was love at first sight and her heart went "pitter-patter" even as a child.

She said she saw a cute little boy and told him “I love you.”

As dancing partners at Broad Creek Village, the couple became very close. After being high school classmates, they grew apart when Steele went to Virginia Tech to study physics and Frances attended Norfolk General School of Nursing.

Following higher education they went their separate ways, as Steele worked for the U.S. Navy and Frances worked for a Virginia Beach Hospital.

Dancing and laughing the night away, they reconnected at a class reunion in 1999. Frances realized that Steele was a free man and that she had fallen in love all over again. Since then, they've been inseparable for over 25 years.

