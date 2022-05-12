An extra look won her $100,000: How a Hampton woman found out she won in Powerball drawing

HAMPTON, Va. – An extra eye is all you need sometimes, or at least what this woman needed to win $100,000.

Raychella Coston won $100,000 from a Powerball drawing over a month after she got her ticket. According to the Virginia Lottery, Coston isn’t a big Powerball player, but her father is.

When he laid eyes on her ticket he knew right away that his daughter had won.

“Girl, you won something!” he said.

The winning numbers were 6-16-31-62-66, and the Powerball number was 18. Coston used Easy Pick and allowed the computer to randomly select the numbers on her ticket.

“I’m excited! This is the best day ever!” Coston told Lottery officials as she collected her prize.

She bought her ticket at a 7-Eleven in Chesapeake and managed to match four numbers plus the Powerball number. That would usually win a person $50,000, but since she spent an extra $1 for Power Play®, her prize got doubled — resulting in a final prize of $100,000.

Coston said she hopes to use her winnings to buy some new furniture.

The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25. For more information on Powerball, visit the game’s site.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Play responsibly.