Animal rescued from residential fire in downtown Suffolk

Posted at 5:28 AM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 05:28:06-05

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded to a residential structure fire in downtown Suffolk shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The fire occurred in the 200 block of South 7th Street. When fire and rescue arrived, they found “heavy fire and smoke showing from a one story detached residential structure,” according to a press release.

The crew rescued one animal from the fire. After searching, they concluded that no people were present in the residence during the time of the fire.

No civilians or firefighters were injured from the incident.

The Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office said they are investigating the cause of the fire. Stay with News 3 for updates.

