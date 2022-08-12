Animal shelters in Hampton Roads face overcapacity

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - 4,000 dogs that were saved from a breeding facility have been sent throughout the country to different rescue centers. 17 of those dogs went to Virginia Beach SPCA.

As of today, August 12, 2022, the organization says all of the beagles have found homes or have max applications in.

There are still many dogs at the shelter waiting to find a home.

You can visit between 1 and 6 p.m., every day except Monday and Wednesday when they are closed.

Other shelters say they are over capacity and in certain facilities, many animals may have to be euthanized.

Portsmouth Humane Society says right now they have 441 animals, but their capacity is only for 330.

As of Tuesday, August 9, 2022, 12 dogs were listed for euthanasia. Some people have stepped up to foster the dogs, so they are safe for now.

But the organization is still struggling to afford the amount of care it takes to get the animals what they need.