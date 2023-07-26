Watch Now
Annual Chincoteague Pony Swim draws large crowd

Posted at 12:00 PM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 12:22:10-04

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. — Thousands of people are in attendance at Chincoteague Island’s World Famous Pony Swim!

The large crowd gathered at the Eastern Shore to watch the ponies swim from Assateague Island to Chincoteague Island, where the ponies parade through town.

The ponies aren’t the only event attraction: the Fireman’s Carnival has been open every night since Monday, where people can enjoy rides, games, raffles, food and more.

Also among the event’s festivities is a ceremonial signing of a bill signed by Governor Youngkin. The bill, which officially makes the Chincoteague pony the official pony for the Commonwealth, was signed into law earlier this year.

News 3 has a crew at the event, and we’ll be adding more updates, pictures and videos to this article throughout the day!

