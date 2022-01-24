Annual food drive in Roanoke Island offers free admission to N.C. aquarium

MANTEO, N.C. - Roanoke Island is holding its annual Ton of Love food drive at the North Carolina Aquarium.

The food drive benefits the Roanoke Island Food Pantry and runs until February 14. Guests who bring a grocery bag full of nonperishable food items can receive one free admission per reservation to explore the aquarium.

Organizers say its goal is to donate one ton of food this year.

Items in need include pancake mix, hearty soups, corn muffin mix, saltines/other crackers, canned pasta, gelatin dessert products, pudding, diced tomatoes, flour, sugar, and cake mixes.

Advanced registration for guests with a Ton of Love donation, NC Aquarium members and the general public can be made here.

Food donations should be brought to the main entrance of the aquarium and shown to a ticket cashier to redeem the reserved free admission.