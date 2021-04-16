Anonymous donation made to Kyle Rittenhouse's legal defense fund linked to Norfolk Police sergeant's email

An online newspaper reports an anonymous donation to the legal defense fund of Kyle Rittenhouse is associated with the official email address of Sgt. William Kelly, who works in Internal Affairs at the Norfolk Police Department.

News 3 has not independently confirmed the information published online by The Guardian. We have reached out to police department leadership, as well as Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander and several city council members for comment.

"The alleged statement and action by a member of Norfolk's Police Department is alarming and by all means not consistent with the values of our city or the standards set for our employees," Alexander said in a statement. "We look forward to a full report from the administration as they investigate this matter."

News 3 has not received further comment at this time.

Rittenhouse is charged with several counts, including reckless homicide, for the shooting deaths of two people and the wounding of another during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Those protests happened after a police officer shot Jacob Blake during a domestic disturbance investigation, leaving Blake paralyzed from the waist down.

The Guardian reports the anonymous donation linked to Sgt. Kelly’s account was for $25. It carried a comment saying “God bless. Thank you for your courage. Keep your head up. You’ve done nothing wrong.” The Guardian says it continued. “Every rank and file police officer supports you. Don’t be discouraged by actions of the political class of law enforcement leadership.”

On Sgt. Kelly’s LinkedIn page, he lists taking over as Executive Officer of Internal Affairs in March of this year. He joined the department in 2002 at a patrol officer, and has served the department in several roles including as Executive Officer of Third Patrol Division and Officer in Charge of the K9 Unit.

This is a developing story.