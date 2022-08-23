Watch Now
Another carjacking in Norfolk sparks concern

WTKR
Giles Circle in Norfolk
Posted at 2:38 PM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 14:38:00-04

NORFOLK, Va. - Another carjacking is once again sparking concern in the city.

Crime mapping says over the past four weeks, city-wide there have been 23 robberies with six of those being carjackings.

The latest happened Monday night off of West 26th Street, according to the map.

Another happened to a local realtor over the weekend on Giles Circle. Janet Jones says she was standing outside her car briefly while taking pictures of a house for sale when she says a car drove up.

She says a guy got out and started to take her car. There was a brief struggle where she says she was hit in the head and then she says she was run over by the car.

She was left with several injuries, including bruised legs and an orbital fracture in her eye.

Jones didn't want to speak on camera with News 3 but told a reporter the incident was scary. "They had no fear," she said.

Police say the man ditched the car after hitting another car. Police say one man named Brian Spears was later arrested in Virginia Beach and faces several charges, including carjacking.

