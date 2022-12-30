Another teen arrested in connection to Portsmouth homicide: Police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A teenage male has been charged and arrested in connection to a homicide in Portsmouth, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

The 16-year-old’s name has not been publicly released. He has been charged with the following: aggravated murder (principal second), armed robbery, robbery: conspiracy, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and underage possession of a firearm.

He is currently being held at Chesapeake Juvenile Services. His arrest marks the second one made in this case.

The homicide in question occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 21 on the 100 block of Sykes Avenue. After gunshots were reported, police found a 17-year-old with a fatal gunshot wound. That night, the first suspect police believe is connected to the homicide was arrested. He is 17 years old and has been charged with aggravated murder, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

