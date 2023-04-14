Another Tractor Supply Co. store is open for business in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Another Tractor Supply Company store opened its doors in Suffolk.

The store, which is over 20,000 square feet, has been open for over a week. On Thursday, April 13, the store had its ribbon cutting ceremony, with Suffolk Mayor Michael Duman in attendance.

“Tractor Supply Company is fast-growing a national retailer with a promising future for continued success,” said Mayor Duman. “Their products and services are a great fit for our community, and we are proud they chose to expand their footprint in Suffolk.”

The stores are located nationwide, typically in rural areas and suburbs outside of major cities, according to the company.

The new Tractor Supply Company store is located at 120 Maya Way in Suffolk. It’s open Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.