Answering questions about breast cancer in African American women

RICHMOND, Va. -- Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated Upsilon Omega Chapter is holding a virtual breast cancer and health disparity forum Monday evening to held spread information about breast cancer in African American women.

African American women are at greater risk of breast cancer.

The forum will include a panel of doctors from Virginia Commonwealth University who will present information and answer any questions that people might have.

The sorority -- who is doing this as part of their national impact day -- said they want everyone to walk away from the forum with knowledge.

"I want them to have a new awareness of the incidence of breast cancer of African American women, and what you can do to possibly reduce your risk," explained one sorority member.

The virtual forum is Monday night from 6 to 7:30. Click here to register .