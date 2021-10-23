Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Virginia, Kroger Health offer Medicare plans with grocery, health item allowances

A new Medicare Advantage plan offered by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia and Kroger Health will help members achieve a balanced diet through a monthly grocery allowance.

The plans, called Anthem MediBlue + Kroger (HMO) and Anthem MediBlue + Kroger Access (PPO), allow eligible members to receive a Healthy Groceries Card pre-loaded with $75 per month that can be used at Kroger stores to buy nutritious food, reducing their monthly out-of-pocket costs. Members will also receive a quarterly allowance to spend on health items like first aid supplies, support braces and pain relievers.

Eligible members will also have access to up to 12 monthly sessions with a Kroger Health dietitian who can provide nutritional education support, and a monthly delivery of pantry staples to help them make dietary changes.

Individuals who are interested in enrolling in a 2022 Medicare Advantage plan can do so during this year’s Medicare Annual Election Period (AEP). The AEP begins October 15, 2021, and continues through December 7, 2021, and gives consumers enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B the opportunity to sign up for Anthem’s 2022 Medicare Advantage plans.

These plans will be available to Medicare-eligible residents in the following counties: Bedford, Botetourt, Chesapeake City, Chesterfield, Franklin, Franklin City, Hampton City, Hanover, Henrico, Isle Of Wight, Lynchburg City, Montgomery, Poquoson City, Portsmouth City, Richmond City, Roanoke, Roanoke City, Salem City, Suffolk City, and Virginia Beach City.

To enroll or learn more about the plans, click here.