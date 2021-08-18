Watch
AP Source: Biden to require vaccines for nursing home staff

Evan Vucci/AP
President Joe Biden speaks about foreign policy, at the State Department, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Joe Biden
Posted at 2:59 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 14:59:35-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will require that nursing home staff are vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition for those facilities to continue receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funding.

Biden will announce the move Wednesday afternoon in a White House address as the administration continues to look for ways to use mandates to encourage vaccine holdouts to get shots.

The new mandate, in the form of a regulation to be issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, could take effect as soon as next month. A senior administration official confirmed the announcement on the condition of anonymity to preview the news before Biden’s remarks.

