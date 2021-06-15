Watch
AP: US military guns lost, stolen from Virginia bases

Aaron Montoya/AP
In this April 2, 2015, photo made available by the U.S. Air Force, a senior airman from the 49th Security Forces Squadron in charge of the armory returns an M4 carbine to a rack at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. Using government records covering the Army, Marines, Navy and Air Force, an Associated Press investigation showed that military pistols, machine guns, shotguns and assault rifles vanished from armories, supply warehouses, Navy warships, firing ranges and other places where they were used, stored or transported. (Airman 1st Class Aaron Montoya/U.S. Air Force via AP)
Posted at 1:18 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 13:18:36-04

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Military weapons including pistols and a medium machine gun have been lost or stolen from bases in Virginia.

An Associated Press investigation into firearms missing from the U.S. armed services shows at least 19 guns disappeared or were recovered in Virginia between 2010 and 2019.

The weapons are among at least 1,900 U.S. military firearms that AP learned were unaccounted for during the last decade. Intended for war, some guns ended up on America’s streets.

Army pistols, for example, were used in violent crimes including shootings and robbery. Military officials say missing firearms are a tiny fraction of their stockpile, and note that some are recovered.

