Apartment fire breaks out on Greenway Court in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - A fire broke out at an apartment building in Norfolk early Monday morning.

The fire is on the 900 block of Greenway Court near Redgate.

Officials confirm that the fire started on the north side of the building on the first floor then traveled through the second floor to the south side of the building.

A witness tell News 3 that he woke up and couldn't see, barely making it out at all.

The fire department is currently shooting water in all directions to quickly minimize and contain the fire.

Officials at the scene say at least 4 people from the apartment have been transported elsewhere due to smoke inhalation.

This story is breaking and authorities are on the scene.