App lets Hampton Roads citizens anonymously report crimes, but does it work?

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - There's an app that you can use to help local agencies solve crimes - but does it work?

Data shows that in 2022, in Chesapeake, 225 out of 439 tips came from the app. In Norfolk, there were even more - 681 out of 876.

On the Peninsula, there were very few. In total, 69 tips out of 1,700 came from the P3 app.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office recently implemented the P3 app.

News 3 P3 app

“If we only solve 2 - 3 crimes a year, if they’re serious enough offenses because of this app, that more than justifies it for me," said York County Sheriff Ron Montgomery.

It works like this - you select which department you want to submit a tip to, click on the crime, then simply fill out the information. It's completely anonymous.

"We’re asking you to see something, say something, and send us the information right now in a timely manner and let us go out and take care of it," said Montgomery.

News 3 Sheriff Ron Montgomery

There are other ways to report like by phone, web, and text, but Montgomery said he thinks it's not well utilized on the Peninsula due to citizens not knowing it exists.

“I think it’s a great app we just need to get the public aware of it and start using it,” said Montgomery.

The sheriff said if nothing else, it's an open line of communication between the people they serve and those sworn to protect.

“We can’t do our job without the public trust and without them providing assistance to us when crimes occur,” said Montgomery.

The P3 app is available on both Androids and Apple.