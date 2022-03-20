Application now open for new grant for local nonprofits helping communities of color

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Local nonprofits that serve communities of color have the opportunity to apply for $150,000 in grants.

The Hampton Roads Community Foundation is giving $150,000 in grants to local nonprofits serving communities of color as a part of its commitment to racial equity.

Applications for these grants are due March 31.

According to the foundation, the program’s purpose is to increase funding for those nonprofits that are focused on helping people of color but have been limited due to money.

According to a national study, nonprofits led by people of color often serve communities of color, but they win less grant money from funders. They usually run on small budgets.

Nonprofits applying for this grant don’t have to be led by people of color, but they must serve a majority of the community.

Awards will range from $2,000 to $10,000 each for nonprofits in South Hampton Roads as well as Franklin and Isle of Wight County.

To apply, click here.