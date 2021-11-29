Watch
Applications now open for Norfolk non-profits to receive grant funding

Public comment requested at upcoming input and information session
Posted at 3:53 PM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 15:53:30-05

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk is currently accepting applications from local nonprofits to receive federal grants.

The grants are designed to help with community development needs, affordable housing, and homelessness.

The amount of federal funding available for this round of grants has yet to be decided on by HUD, however, it is anticipated that about $4-5 million will be available.

Applications are being accepted for the following annual U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) grant programs: CDBG, ESG, and HOME.

Applications will be open from Monday, November 29, through Friday, December 31. For the application and more details, click here.

The Department of Housing and Community Development will hold an in-person public input and information session Wednesday, December 8, at 6 p.m. at City Hall (810 Union Street), on the 6th floor.

Officials are requesting comments from the public on their opinions and recommendations.

Those interested may e-mail HudEntitlement@norfolk.gov or call 757-664-4257 for more information.

