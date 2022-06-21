Applications open up for Virginia Beach's cooling assistance program

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - As the first day of summer kicks off, Virginia Beach residents in need can apply for financial assistance to help cool off.

The Department of Human Services is now accepting applications for the Cooling Assistance Program until the program ends on August 15. The program provides financial assistance for the purchase or repair of cooling equipment and/or payment of an electric bill to operate cooling equipment.

To be eligible, a household must contain at least one vulnerable person who is:

Less than 6 years old, or

More than 60 years old, or

Disabled

In addition, households must:

Be in Virginia Beach

Have a cooling expense responsibility

Provide a copy of their current electric bill

Not exceed earned and unearned income limits

Applications can be completed online here, by phone at 1-855-635-4370, or printed off Human Services Financial Assistance webpage and left in the outside drop box at 3432 Virginia Beach Blvd.