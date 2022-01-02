Applications open up to Suffolk seniors, disabled for real estate tax relief program

SUFFOLK, Va. - Real estate tax relief is coming for Suffolk's seniors and disabled with applications now open.

The Suffolk Department of Social Services is currently taking applications for the Real Estate Tax Relief Program for senior citizens or disabled persons. The application period began Saturday and will run until June 30, 2022.

This does not apply to veterans, as they can apply anytime.

The program provides a reduction or exemption on real estate property taxes for qualified homeowners and up to ten acres of land for certain homeowners.

To qualify, applicants must be at least 65-years-old as of June 30, or permanently and totally disabled.

According to officials, the total combined gross household income of the homeowner, spouse, and all of the owner’s relatives residing in the home, except the first $10,000 of the owner’s relatives other than the spouse, shall not exceed $67,622. $7,500 is excluded from the income of the homeowner who is permanently and totally disabled. Income from others living in the home, not related to the owner(s), is not considered.

The net combined financial worth shall not exceed $303,075.

The tax relief program only applies to real estate taxes, not personal property or income taxes.

To make an appointment to apply for the program, or if you have questions, call (757) 514-4870, or (757)514-4222. The public will be served on a walk-in basis Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.