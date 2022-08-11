Watch Now
Applications to participate in Suffolk's holiday parade now open

Posted at 5:44 PM, Aug 11, 2022
SUFFOLK, Va. - Do you love and live for the holiday spirit and want to show your group off this season?

This year’s City of Suffolk Holiday Parade will take place on Saturday, December 10, at 7 p.m.

Local groups and businesses should submit applications to enter band units, marching/walking units, floats, specialty units, motorized units, and animal units no later than Sunday, November 27.

The theme for this year’s parade is “Lights, Camera, Holiday!”

The application and information packet can be found here. There is a $50 parade registration fee.

Applications received by October 28, get an Early Bird registration fee of just $25.

For more information about joining the City of Suffolk in this holiday tradition, contact the Parks and Recreation office at 757-514-7250.

