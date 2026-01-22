April 21 likely date for Virginians to share voice on congressional redistricting in special election

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginians will likely vote on April 21 on whether the state's Congressional maps can be redrawn ahead of the 2026 midterms.

That is according to legislation filed by Del. Luke Torian (D-Prince William) and was approved by the House Appropriations Committee on Thursday. The legislation was filed on Wednesday.

The Democratic-controlled General Assembly already passed the constitutional amendment to allow for a referendum on the mid-decade redistricting, but need to pass separate legislation to set the date for the special election and the language that voters will see on the ballot.

That language is as follows:

"Question: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to allow the General Assembly to temporarily adopt new congressional districts to restore fairness in the upcoming elections, while ensuring Virginia's standard redistricting process resumes for all future redistricting after the 2030 census?"

Virginia has 11 congressional districts and are currently split 6-5 in favor of Democrats.

While the constitutional amendment does not require approval from Democratic Gov. Abigail Spanberger, she will have to sign off on the legislation associated with the special election. Spanberger has expressed support for the move, including in her joint address to lawmakers on Monday.

"Virginia's proposed redistricting amendment is a response to what we're seeing in other states that have taken extreme measures to undermine democratic norms. This approach here in Virginia is short term, highly targeted and completely dependent on what other states decide to do themselves. And for those who may oppose Virginia's response, I call on you to make your opposition to what is happening in other states," Spanberger said.

In a statement, House Minority Terry Kilgore (R-Scott) after Thursday's committee vote:

"I don't know that I've ever been more disappointed in my entire time in Richmond. It's one thing to try to rig maps against the will of the voters, it's another thing to cut the public out of the process altogether with snap meetings, bills sent to odd committees, and no chance for Virginians to have their say," said Kilgore.

Democrats said the map showing the proposed changes to Virginia's congressional districts will be released no later than Jan. 30.

