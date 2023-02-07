Aquarium officials working to recover dead humpback whale off VB coast

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A team from the Virginia Aquarium is working to recover a dead humpback whale floating in the waters near Virginia Beach.

It's not far from the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, according to a press release from aquarium officials.

The aquarium said its Stranding Response Team worked with the Virginia Beach Police Department’s Marine Patrol to determine the whale's location.

"The Virginia Aquarium Stranding Response Team is coordinating with the U.S. Coast Guard and Army Corps of Engineers to secure the whale near Lynnhaven Beach, by First Landing State Park," the Virginia Aquarium said. "Arrangements are being made to bring the whale on shore on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, for an examination and necropsy."

People are asked to keep a safe distance from the whale. Touching them is illegal since they are protected by the Marine Mammal Protection Action.