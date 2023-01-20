Arizona man pleads guilty to producing child porn with Norfolk girl

NORFOLK, Va. — An Arizona man pleaded guilty Thursday to producing child pornography, and the victim was a then-14-year-old girl from Norfolk.

Ethan Roberts, 28, met the girl online in Jan. 2022, according to a release from the Department of Justice. Officials said he engaged in sexually explicit conversations with her for seven months, and he repeatedly asked her to send pictures of herself to him.

In August, court documents show he took a bus to Norfolk, picked the girl up and took her back to Arizona.

The FBI was able to locate and rescue the girl using her gaming account.

Robert is set to be sentenced in April.