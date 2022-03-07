Armed intruder arrested after lockdown prompted at Joint Base Andrews

MARYLAND- Joint Base Andrews was locked down Sunday night after two people intruded the base.

According to JBA officials, around 9 p.m. today, a vehicle drove through the security checkpoint at the Main Gate.

Officials say barriers were immediately deployed and stopped the vehicle. The two individuals fled the vehicle, and one was taken into custody. The one who was arrested had a weapon.

According to officials, they are still searching for the other intruder.

No shots were fired.

Officials say there is not an active shooter situation at JBA, but the other intruder’s whereabouts are unknown as of now.

The main gate remains currently closed and traffic is being diverted to the Virginia Gate.

Roland Martin, who was on the base, tweeted JBA went on lockdown and says helicopters were seen flying around.

I am on lockdown at Joint Base @Andrews_JBA. There are reports of an active shooter. We are all being held at the Virginia gate. Cars were detoured to here away from others. 3-4 helicopters are flying back and forth. The VP has left the base. Will update later. — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) March 7, 2022

Reports say the incident took place shortly after Vice President Kamala Harris touched down from Selma, but both have left via Marine Two before the report was made public.

Harris and the Cabinet members went to Selma for the anniversary of Bloody Sunday, in which police beat and tear-gassed Black voting rights marchers in 1965.

The president was not at the base because he traveled directly from Delaware to the White House via a helicopter, the Washington Post reports.

