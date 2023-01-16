Armed robbery suspect flees Suffolk store with money: Police

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Happy Shopper in Suffolk was robbed by an armed suspect, according to the Suffolk Police Department.

The department says officers responded to the incident at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.

The store is located at 715 North Main Street in between Krispy Krunchy Chicken and Valvoline Express Care.

The department says the suspect went into the store with a black handgun, showed it to the store clerk and demanded money.

Police released the following description of the suspect: “The suspect is a black male, 5’7 to 5’8, small to medium build, wearing a blue medical mask, black hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes.”

The department added that the suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, and he was last seen entering a gray four-door sedan.

Suffolk Police is encouraging anyone with information about the suspect and/or incident to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with News 3 for updates.