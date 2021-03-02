Community steps in to help Portsmouth Army Veteran with deteriorating roof

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The community took action for an Army Veteran who has suffered from a leaky roof for about a year.

The roof to her Portsmouth home had major problems.

Danja Miller had pots and pans inside to catch the water.

Jim Ireland from the Chesapeake VFW 2894 Service Officer said Jason Hanbury, the Quartermaster of Portsmouth VFW Post 993, Habitat for Humanity South Hampton Roads, Superior Distribution and the SRS Raise the Roof Foundation all got together to fix the problems at her home.

They pooled their resources and Tuesday showed up to give her a new roof.

“I will never forget it,” said Miller, “Service to my country comes back to serve me. Can you believe this? Come back to help me.”

Miller said she served 10 and half years as a Motor Transport Operator for the Army and has traveled all over the U.S. and the world.

She pulled out her uniform from the closet and held it with pride as she showed us her memorabilia from different deployments.

Miller said the generosity from the different groups is overwhelming.