Arrest made after 2 adults, 2 children injured in Virginia Beach stabbing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – On Thursday four people were injured during a domestic related stabbing in the 4700 block of Bridgeman Lane.

Around 9:30 a.m., Virginia Beach Emergency Communications got a report that multiple people had been stabbed in a home. Responding officers located two adults (44-year-old female, 23-year-old male) and two juvenile (17 and 9-year-old male) victims, each suffering from apparent stab wounds. Officers were able to give aide to the victims who were then taken to various medical facilities for treatment of serious injuries. Police said all of the people involved are expected to survive.

This incident was determined to be domestic in nature, according to police.

The preliminary police investigation led investigators serve arrest warrants on 44-year-old Wendy Velasquez. She has been charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding and one count of malicious wounding. Police are not searching for any additional suspects. The Virginia Beach Sheriffs' Office said it has taken custody of Wendy Velasquez.

This case remains under active investigation by the VBPD Homicide Unit.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident should contact the Virginia Beach Detective Bureau at (757) 385-4101 or the Virginia Beach Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.