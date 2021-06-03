Arrest made after motorcyclist killed in Virginia Beach hit-and-run crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Virginia Beach on May 28.

Officers responded to the 5000 block of Ferrell Parkway for the crash. When they arrived, they found the motorcyclist, an adult man, in the roadway.

The victim died from his injuries at the scene. He was later identified as 40-year-old Philip Michael Pereira of New Bedford, Massachusetts. Preliminary investigations showed Pereira was driving east on Ferrell Parkway, while the suspect vehicle was driving west on Indian River Road making a left-hand turn. The suspect vehicle turned directly in front of the motorcycle, causing the Pereira to collide with the left rear quarter panel of the suspect's vehicle. The collision ejected Pereira from his vehicle onto the roadway. The suspect vehicle continued driving towards the interstate.

On June 02 investigators with the VBPD Fatal Crash Team received a tip that a truck matching the description of the suspect vehicle was located in Binghamton, NY.

With assistance from the Binghamton Police Department, investigators were able to identify, and obtain warrants for the suspect driver in this case. 4

Police said 47-year-old Nghiem Nghi Nguyen has been charged with felony hit and run.

Nguyen turned himself into VBPD and is currently being held in the Virginia Beach City jail.