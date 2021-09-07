Arrest made in Hampton business robbery

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police made an arrest regarding a business robbery that took place early morning on September 7, 2021.

Officials received a call at approximately 3:26 a.m. about a robbery that had taken place at a 7-Eleven convenience store located in the 2700 block of North Armistead Avenue.

Investigations revealed that the suspect entered the business, displayed a firearm, and demanded money. The suspect fled the business after receiving an undisclosed amount of money.

The officers that responded flooded the area and found an individual that matched the description of the robbery suspect. Investigators confirmed that the man detained, Leroy Lee Riddick Edwards Jr, 24, was involved in the robbery.

Edwards is being charged with one count of Robbery, one count of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, one count of Wearing a Mask in the Commission of a Felony, one count of Abduction, and one count of Destruction of Property. He remains in custody at Hampton City Jail.