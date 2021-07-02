Arson was cause of late-night Suffolk house fire, fire marshal's office says

SUFFOLK, Va. - An arsonist is said to be responsible for a house fire in the 200 block of Forest Street late Thursday night.

Units with Suffolk Fire & Rescue units responded to the scene in the downtown area of the city at 10:49 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the two-story home and quickly knocked down the fire.

The residence is currently under renovation, so no one was displaced.

No one was hurt during this incident.

Friday, the Suffolk Fire Marshal's Office confirmed that the cause of the fire was due to arson.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information about this fire, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.

Download the News 3 app for updates.